Rock Choir is holding face-to-face rehearsals again in Harborough for the first time in 18 months

Rock Choir is launching its new autumn term and making a welcome return to in-person rehearsals across South Leicestershire and the East Midlands.

The world’s biggest contemporary choir is starting to stage face-to-face rehearsals again in Market Harborough for the first time in 18 months.

Regional Rock Choir Leader Dave Easter said he’s “delighted” to be able to see members - also known as ‘Rockies’ – singing back in the rehearsal room again.

Rock Choir has held all of its rehearsals online, teaching and rehearsing with Members via Zoom and YouTube sessions, since March 2020.

Singers stayed in touch and in tune with each other by organising online charity events, quizzes and a host of social activities - providing a lifeline to people those isolated by the Covid lockdowns.

As most restrictions have now been lifted, Rock Choir is able to gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together again after the unprecedented 18-month break.

“The new autumn term will give Rock Choir members the chance to learn four new, specially-arranged songs including the uplifting ‘Make your own kind of music’ by Paloma Faith,” said Rock Choir.

“In addition to the live rehearsals, Rock Choir is giving those who prefer or need to remain isolated the opportunity to take part in the autumn term with the launch of the National Online Rock Choir.

“To ensure they don’t miss a single note, Members can learn all of the songs from the comfort of their own homes and can rejoin the live Choirs whenever they are ready to do so.”

Dave Easter said: “It has been such a joyful experience, hearing the Rockies sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart.

“Our Members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring.

“Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special,” added Dave.

“We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, creator and Creative Director of Rock Choir, said: “I am overjoyed that our ‘Rockies’ have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again.

“It’s been a long and emotional 18 months waiting for this moment to happen.

“I am so proud of all the Rock Choir Members and my dedicated Rock Choir team who passionately led our choirs with the love, energy and positivity that Rock Choir is famous for.”

She added: “The nation’s mental health is at its worst and the services and support to combat loneliness, depression and anxiety are in huge demand and oversubscribed.

“Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part.

“Choirs of all types provide a life-line and this life-line can now be reinstated.”