Riverdance celebrates 30 years with show in Leicester

'There is so much to experience': Riverdance (photo: Jack Hartin)

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to celebrate its 30th year, Riverdance is heading out on an anniversary tour – stopping off in Leicester this autumn.

The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its choreography have established Riverdance as a global hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with innovative dances and costumes – plus state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes a new generation of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

Riverdance is touring to celebrate 30 years of remarkable success

John McColgan, director of Riverdance, said: “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on.

"In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming the new generation of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences are promised a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal dancer and dance captain Anna Mai Fitzpatrick said: “There is always something new in the way the show resonates.

"I have seen the show many times and it always hits me differently. On a certain night, one particular number might really affect you – there is so much to experience, the phenomenal music as well as the dancers, all the different styles. It is never the same.

"It is hard to describe the magic of Riverdance to someone who hasn’t seen it – it is the human emotion that keeps the fans coming back. They come for the feeling that they leave the show with.”

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation runs at the De Montfort Hall from November 1 to 4. Visit demontforthall.co.uk or call 0116 233 3111 to book.