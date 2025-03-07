Review: Unholy intrigue and amusement at Harborough Theatre

'An easy watch with all the essentials': The cast of Entertaining Angels (photo: John Harrison)

Gordon Birch reviews Entertaining Angels at Harborough Theatre

Sometimes it's nice to go to the theatre, sit back and be entertained without applying too much brainpower. And that's how I felt when the curtain went up at the Harborough Theatre last week.

Lucky for me, Entertaining Angels was just that sort of play and I'm not belittling it any way. It was an easy watch with all the essentials: humour, sensitivity, intrigue and even a bit of historical sex.

Expertly directed by Jan Wilson, the cast of five unfolded the plot set around Grace, a recently widowed vicar's wife and her family, including regular appearances of the deceased.

Liz Clarke gave a super-sharp delivery as Grace, whose cynicism about the Church and God was highly amusing! Much of the play's intrigue was in the safe hands of Nicky Mawer as Ruth, her hippyish, missionary sister, who had shared with the late vicar more than a faith in the Almighty, resulting in a son!

Grace's daughter, Sarah, played realistically by Julia Mills, tried to bring calm, but declared the situation as 'Songs of Praise on acid'! - just one of the production's many great lines.

As Bardolph the late vicar visible only to his wife, Tony Price was perfection – dithery, other-worldly, vague and charming.

Lara Colotto drew empathy as Jo, the prospective new vicar, possibly the play's 'straightest' role.

Forgiveness was at the centre of this play, as each character unburdened themselves, which sounds heavy-going. But thanks to Richard Everett's script, it was an amusing, satisfying piece.