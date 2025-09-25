Review: Real-life memories of war told beautifully at Harborough Theatre

'Truly outstanding': Tracey Holderness, Caitlin Mottram, Ruth Fowler and Sophie Marlowe in rehearsals (photo: Peter Crowe)

Andrew Holmes reviews Lilies on the Land at Harborough Theatre

Telling the story of four women’s experiences in the Land Army during the Second World War, Lilies on the Land at the Harborough Theatre swaps traditional narrative for an oral memoir, drawn largely from the real-life testimony of those who served in the so-called ‘forgotten army’.

The all-female cast is small – just the four – while behind the scenes, director Liz Clarke has made the shrewd decision to keep staging to a minimum, a choice that represents a significant act of faith in the quartet of actors on whom the entire play rests.

Is her faith repaid? Indeed it is – in spades. It’s a shame that on the night of the Mail’s visit the cast didn’t take a bow (not sure why), so let’s give them their due here. Playing the four land girls, Tracey Holderness, Caitlin Mottram, Ruth Fowler and Sophie Marlowe are truly outstanding. Each delivers a bravura performance that sees them inhabit their named character and slip seamlessly into others to tell tales that are often funny, often sad and frequently hair-raising. Whether it’s a comic anecdote involving the digging of a toilet, sobering stories of misogyny, or a genuinely moving rendition of Silent Night, they are all individually brilliant – and when coming together for musical moments, even better than the sum of their estimable parts.

In short, Lilies on the Land is a heartfelt, powerful and, above all, immaculately performed night out.

Visit harboroughtheatre.com or call (01858) 463673 for details of future performances.