Review - Chaos reigns in corker of a comedy at Harborough Theatre

Gordon Birch reviews Play On! at Harborough Theatre

Talk about ending on a high: The Harborough Theatre pulled off a corker with Play On! last week.

It was a job keeping up with the pace and humour in this wonderful script by Rick Abbot, superbly directed by Neil Lovegrove.

The tight cast of ten showed dedicated teamwork and clearly enjoyed the production as much as the audience.

A play within a play, it gives an inside view of a theatre group in rehearsal and, eventually, performance of a murder mystery, taking in the prima donna-style antics of some, over-acting of others and the frustration of everyone from an interfering playwright. Chaos reigns from the outset.

I loved the exaggerated, melodramatic poses and deliveries of Dan Hands and Denis Murphy as Billy Carewe and Saul Watson. Similarly executed were the roles of Henry and Polly Benish played by the talented Tim Hands and Lizzie Murphy.

Timing is everything in a comedy, and this quartet in particular had it to a tee.

Sophie Marlowe was outstanding as the nubile Violet Imbry, and Dave Martin provided a perfect and complete contrast as Gerry Dunbar, the group's wearied director. Emma Beckett as young Smitty got progressively funnier.

The equally hilarious 'backstage' team comprised Kate Cary as stage manager Aggie, and Rebecca Matthews as set-builder Louise.

Barbara Lloyd lapped up the part of playwright Phyllis, adding chaos with every entrance.

Even the ingenious set designed by Tristan Knowles and his team provided hilarity with a set change 'performance'.

A wonderful end to another great season.