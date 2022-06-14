Renowned Harborough choir will perform at St Dionysius Church

Harborough Singers in Tuscany

A renowned Market Harborough adult chamber choir are to perform at St Dionysius Church this Saturday evening (June 18).

The Harborough Singers are to star at the historic church on the town’s High Street after returning from a successful tour of Tuscany in Italy.

The choir will be back singing much closer to home after being brilliantly received by appreciative audiences in Lucca, Pisa, Florence and Pistoia.

Choir spokesman Tim Blades said: “We were fortunate to perform in some of the most glorious buildings imaginable.

“We will certainly remember the acoustics, art work and Italian hospitality with great fondness and the sunshine and gelato even longer,’’ joked Tim.

“But we are now really looking forward to performing for our home audience back here in Market Harborough.”The 'Music for a Summer Evening' concert will raise funds for the Friends of St Dionysius.

The show will feature a wide range of sacred and secular music the choir recently performed on their tour of beautiful Tuscany.

The evening at St Dionysius Church will showcase Eric Whitacre's stunning Hebrew Love Songs with violin accompaniment provided by Helena Thomas.

The Harborough Singers will also be singing folk songs as well as a selection of sacred choral classics across the ages.The concert starts at 7pm.