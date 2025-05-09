Rekindle memories with array of music shows in Corby

Fleetwood Bac have been rated as one of the UK's leading tribute acts

Favourites sounds from decades past will ring around The Core at Corby Cube in the coming weeks.

The venue is hosting an array of nostalgic shows and tribute acts that are sure to rekindle cherished memories.

Fleetwood Bac perform on Friday May 16. Rated by The Times newspaper as one of the UK’s top 5 tributes, alongside The Bootleg Beatles, Bjorn Again and the Counterfeit Stones, fans have included original Mac bassist and biographer Bob Brunning, who joined the band several times on stage, and Peter Green’s official biographer Martin Celmins. The Fleetwood Bac show focuses on the ‘Rumours’ era of the band, and also features several songs from the Peter Green days, plus some of Stevie Nicks’s biggest solo hits.

The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular play on Thursday May 22. The music that filled the dance halls during the Big Band era is brought to life by the acclaimed Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK, recreating the million-sellers of the ‘40s and ‘50s. Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000 and String of Pearls are just a few of the numbers that shot band leader Glenn Miller to world stardom. Pieces from other band leaders including Benny Goodman and Count Basie, as well as songs made famous by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, are also featured.

Celine: My Heart Will Go On comes to Corby on Saturday May 24. Backed by a live band, the show includes The Power of Love, River Deep, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, I’m Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Me, and the classic ballad My Heart Will Go On.

Sun Records: The Concert heads to the venue on Thursday June 5. Revisit the legendary recording studio and the record label that brought the world Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Rufus Thomas and scores more pioneers.

Twist and Shout on Thursday June 12 starts with the British pop explosion of 1962 and runs through to the era of Flower Power and Free Love of the late ‘60s. Music lovers are invited to return to a time when skirts got shorter and hair got longer as a cast revive the hits of The Beatles, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones, Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Sandy Shaw and many more.

Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.