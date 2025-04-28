Powerful play on Leicester stage asks how far we would go to stay alive

​​A powerful new stage adaptation of multi-award-winning writer Malorie Blackman’s beloved novel Pig Heart Boy heads to Leicester in June.

​The poignant adaptation of the 1997 book explores themes of childhood illness, identity and the profound choices people make to survive.

It tells of Cameron, who has always dreamed of living a normal life – making friends, going to school, and diving to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But his world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with a serious heart condition and faces an urgent need for a heart transplant. With time running out, Cameron is offered a new heart. He finds himself having to face a difficult decision - how far will he go to get the life he desperately wants back?

Blackman is a celebrated British author and former Children’s Laureate. Her work has received numerous awards and critical acclaim, with Noughts and Crosses being one of her most successful and influential novels. Pig Heart Boy has found appeal among young and adult audiences alike, tackling complex questions about life, survival and the moral dilemmas that shape people.

Blackman said: “The fact that Pig Heart Boy is now being adapted into a stage play is just amazing. When you read a book, you imagine the characters and their inner lives, but there's something magical about seeing real actors bring those characters to life on stage. It's almost like peeking into somebody's window and seeing that life unfold before you – and that’s really special.

"I think the story’s themes of resilience and bravery will resonate with both schools and families, giving people a chance to see the world through someone else’s eyes. I hope the play will help inspire empathy and provide strategies for people who are going through something similar, showing them that they’re not alone.

“I’d love audiences to consider not just the science, but also the ethics behind xenotransplantation, and ponder ‘Would I be comfortable receiving an organ from an animal if needed? How would I feel about it?’ I really hope audiences will understand why Cameron and his family made the choices they made and feel connected to the story.”

Pig Heart Boy runs at the Curve from Tuesday June 10 to Saturday June 14. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.