Popular Harborough music festival will be back with 'A Taste of Vienna’

The Great Bowden Music Fest has announced its traditional New Year’s Day concert will return for 2022 after falling victim to the Covid pandemic in 2021.

The upbeat show, called ‘A Taste of Vienna’, will star classical favourites - including waltzes by Strauss, played by the Great Bowden Camerata.

Music Fest chair Tim Blades said: “It was so wonderful to be back in St Peter and St Paul Great Bowden playing to live audiences in the summer.

“We will, of course, be taking all precautions in line with prevailing Covid recommendations.

“But we are all looking forward to once more welcoming people on New Year’s Day.”

The concert will take place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Great Bowden, starting at 3.30 pm.

Tickets are £15 each and include a glass of fizz.