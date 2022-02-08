Photos: One of the UK’s best tribute bands raises the roof at rare sell-out hometown gig in Harborough

Lead singer Shane Cross of Stereophonics tribute band during the intimate gig of 160 people at Enigma on Saturday evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

One of the UK’s best tribute bands raised the roof as they played a rare sell-out hometown gig in Market Harborough at the weekend.

The Stereosonics had 160 fans shouting for more as they rocked out a stunning 33 tracks in an all-action show lasting almost three hours at the Enigma club on Saturday night (February 5).

The five-man band, who brilliantly capture and recreate the sound of Welsh superstars the Stereophonics, went down a storm at the packed-out Coventry Road venue.

Lead singer Shane Cross, 42, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic night.

“We had about 160 fans in there, we sold every ticket and the place was buzzing, it was jumping.

“People came from as far away as Reading to sing and dance along to us,” said Shane, who helps to run Market Harborough-based JW Signs Ltd.

“We were on stage for two hours 45 minutes, so it was a long old set, and we belted out through 33 awesome Stereophonics tracks.

“It must be about four years since we last played Market Harborough.

“So it was amazing to come home again and perform before our own, we all loved it.”

The talented singer set up the Stereosonics way back in 1999 after falling in love with Welsh rockers Stereophonics.

“As well as obviously keeping bang up to date with their music and latest releases we also go out of our way to act and dress like the band,” said Shane.

“We strive to always offer as close an experience to seeing and enjoying the real thing as possible.”

Rocking the Enigma has ignited an ambitious 22-date nationwide tour for the top tribute band.

They’ll be taking in venues all over the country from Cumbria to Colchester – topped off by a showstopping gig at awe-inspiring Cardiff Castle.

“We’ll also be playing at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield, near Mansfield, this Friday night (February 11).

“Tickets are still available so we’d love to see you there,” said Shane.

And they are already talking about staging a special high-octane festive show back at Enigma this Christmas.

“It went so well on Saturday night that we’d love to come back, maybe this Christmas.

“So watch this space and watch our website,” smiled Shane.

You can keep an eye on Market Harborough’s very own headline-grabbing rockers and keep up with all their latest news on their website here: https://stereosonics.co.uk/home/