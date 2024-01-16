Peter Pan prepares to take Lutterworth panto-goers on a journey to Neverland

Panto goers are promised a hearty time. Image: Andrew Carpenter

Peter Pan will be flying into Lutterworth this January.

Wycliffe Drama Group is inviting audiences on a to journey to Neverland between January 25 and 27, departing from Lutterworth College.

The group’s annual panto will follow the swashbuckling adventures of the boy who never grew up, as Peter, Wendy, Tinkerbell and the Lost Children, aided by Tiger Lily’s Indians, do battle with Captain Hook and his motley assortment of pirates.

The cast prepares for a swashbuckling time. Image: Andrew Carpenter

J.M Barrie’s classic, written in 1904 as a play and then as a novel in 1911, is all the rage this year as London’s Palladium and Birmingham’s World Arena, and other major theatres, have chosen the tale to entertain their audiences. And Lutterworth residents need not miss out.