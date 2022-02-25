Northern and rare soul music night in Harborough will raise money for charity
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:36 pm
An action-packed northern and rare soul night is to be held in Market Harborough on Saturday March 12.
The charity event is to be staged from 7pm-12midnight at Kings Hall on Kings Road.
All proceeds are to be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support after the last dance night generated £723 for the charity.
Tickets are just £5 in advance or £6 on the door.
You can buy your ticket now by emailing [email protected]