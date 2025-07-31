Nina Simone’s songs help tell a powerful story in lauded show

The play tells its story using the songs of Nina Simone

An acclaimed play inspired by the life of Nina Simone and featuring live performance many of her greatest songs heads to Corby next month.

​Black Is The Color Of My Voice follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the American civil rights movement.

The show has played nationally and internationally to standing ovations from Shanghai and New York to Edinburgh and the West End of London. It recently toured Australia and won the Best Theatre Award at Adelaide Fringe 2024.

The play is written by Apphia Campbell, who is originally from United States and graduated from Florida International University. She wrote Black Is The Color Of My Voice in 2013. In 2017 her show Woke was presented as part of the Made In Scotland Showcase, where it won a Scotsman Fringe First, was Highly Commended by Amnesty International and was shortlisted for The Filipa Bragança Award and Scottish Art Club Theatre Award.

In 2019, she made her West End debut with Black Is The Color Of My Voice at Trafalgar Studios and had a London premiere of Woke at Battersea Arts Centre.

British Theatre Guide called Black Is The Color Of My Voice “a show that should be seen, with music and messages that deserve to be heard”. The Times described it as a “moving portrayal of determination and survival,” while Broadway Baby hailed it as “nothing short of sensational," adding that it “will make you cheer for her, smile with her and then sting your eyes with tears”.

It comes to the Core at Corby Cube on Sunday September 28, starting at 7pm. It runs for 75 minutes as is suitable for ages 12 and above. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.