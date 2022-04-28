Nationally-renowned opera house near Harborough will stage major headline concert to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Nevill Holt Opera is to present the celebratory concert extravaganza at 5pm on Saturday June 4, featuring the world-famous BBC Concert Orchestra.

A nationally-renowned opera house near Market Harborough is tuning up to stage a major headline concert to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Entitled ‘Music for a Royal Jubilee’, the show celebrates the Queen’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

And it features much-loved music from celebrated composers - including Handel, Elgar, Holst and Parry.

The BBC Concert Orchestra will be joined by 16 outstanding opera singers, all conducted by NHO’s Artistic Director Nicholas Chalmers. “There will also be an element of audience participation, so visitors are encouraged to come prepared to raise the roof!” said the opera house.

The concert will take place in their award-winning new theatre on the stunning Nevill Holt estate in Harborough district.

“The concert has been scheduled so as not to clash with the national celebrations and instead to offer a unique opportunity for local people to enjoy a world-class live musical celebration during the Jubilee weekend,” said Nevill Holt Opera.

Nicholas Chalmers, the opera venue’s Artistic Director and conductor of the ‘Music for a Royal Jubilee’ concert, said: “This joyful event will celebrate some of the best-loved music performed at royal occasions over the centuries.

“With well-known classics brought to life by 16 wonderful opera singers, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra in our first partnership together, this promises to be an unmissable Jubilee occasion for the East Midlands.”

Tickets are available for all NHO performances at www.nevillholtopera.co.uk

The opera and music festival, meanwhile, will run from Wednesday June 8 to Saturday July 9.

And Nevill Holt Opera is to perform for the first time in Lincoln Cathedral, with a concert version of Puccini’s heartbreaking La bohème.

The special one-off performance will go ahead at 7.30pm on Saturday June 18.