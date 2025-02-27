Music and mayhem await as Shambala festival returns

'We will celebrate 25 years in style': Shambala will be held in a field near Market Harborough (photo: Scott M Salt)

One of the UK’s most fiercely independent music festivals takes place near Harborough this summer – and boasts a line-up of top talent.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shambala, which is staged at a secret location close to the town, returns in August to celebrate 25 of music and what organisers call “pure, unadulterated silliness".

The bill includes electro-dance-punks Fat Dog, Grammy-winning jazz hip-hop trio Digable Planets, dancehall royalty Queen Omega & The Royal Souls, Manchester rap powerhouse OneDa, East End troubadour Hak Baker, trailblazing jazz collective Steam Down, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly, post-punk experimentalists Maruja and high-energy dancehall selector SoundGyal Saf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the other acts are psych-pop innovators She Drew The Gun, remix maestro Beatles Dub Club and genre-blurring jazz fusion outfit Corto.Alto.

Electrifying Tanzanian duo The Zawose Queens, folk storyteller Beans on Toast, vocal soundscape artist Jason Singh and funk-punk absurdists Thumpasaurus add even more eclectic energy to the bill. Hundreds more acts are still to be announced.

Shambala’s signature brand of joyous chaos will be in full swing, with the return of The Shambolympics. Billed as an “unhinged display of athletic prowess”, it is one of the biggest draws of the festival.

The Friday will be a sea of green as the whole festival dons the same colour, while Saturday’s Fancy Dress Carnival will embrace wordplay with the theme Pun Intended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also debuting this year is Sibean Beag, Shambala’s authentic Irish pub, which will explore old Irish music and storytelling, alongside the country’s emerging electronic and trad rave scene, all over a proper pint of Irish stout. Talu, a new folk venue, will host daytime workshops and discussions, and by night will transform into a haven for acoustic folk, blues, jazz and world roots music – offering a blissful retreat from the mayhem.

Chris Johnson, Shambala’s director and co-founder, said: “We started as a bunch of about 100 mates in a field, with a farmer’s trailer for a stage. It's been an amazing journey and life experience these past 25 years - and a privilege to be part of a radical and kind community of folks who know how to have a wild time whilst standing up for what matters in this crazy world. This year we will celebrate 25 years in style, with stacks of exciting changes. Expect an adventure!”

Shambala runs from August 21 to 24. Visit shambalafestival.org to book.