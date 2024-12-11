With the 2025 movie calendar on the horizon, here’s a look at some of the trailers and if they’re worth your time 🎞

As the year draws to a close, so do the new releases heading to the cinemas before 2025.

But with awards season underway and trailers for some of the new year’s biggest movies already out, there’s plenty of anticipation.

So as you finish off your Christmas shop, let us watch the trailers for you - and let you know if the films are worth your time.

Not only is it the start of the 2025 film awards season (otherwise known as “my Christmas”), but we also have a plethora of films awaiting us in the New Year.

It’s not just the follow up to “Wicked” either, due out towards the end of 2025; 2025 looks to already have a bumper crop of movies awaiting our attendance at our local cinemas (if they’re still open), from some big budget blockbusters starring Tom Cruise to a touch of mumblecore for the more reserved.

But with everyone hurrying around at this juncture trying to finish off the great Christmas shop of 2024, where have you got the time to visit Rotten Tomatoes to find out if a movie is worth checking out - if there’s reviews this early on for some of the titles?

We watched five trailers for some of 2025's biggest upcoming releases so you don't have to this festive season - unless we've changed your mind. | Getty/Canva/Warner Bros. Discovery

Well, as I sip from my cup of coffee this morning, I thought, what better opportunity to watch some of the trailers for 2025’s biggest films so far and report back whether I would go and see the films or not.

So, as and when the trailers appear on my screen, I’ve gone and given my reaction and whether this ‘kurious’ individual is likely to go see it next year or wait for streaming…

What movie trailers did you watch and will you go see the film after watching it?

Mission Impossible 8 The Final Reckoning

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson.

“I mean, I humbly believe that Tom Cruise is one of the last action heroes of his era still going but I’ve kind of fallen off from watching the Mission Impossible series. But this being what is marked as the final outing for Ethan Hunt, it’s going to be a spectacle at the cinema isn’t it. For that, and it being a potential pop culture touchstone - I’ll go see it. The trailer really ramps up the tension.

Is it worth checking out so far?: Yes it is.

Thunderbolts*

Starring: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell.

“I’m a huge fan of a lot of the cast involved and I think, or hope, that Thunderbolts-with-an-astriks might do for the MCU was Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1 did when it first came out or James Gunn’s iteration of The Suicide Squad. The trailer manages to pique my interest with the action scenes and the humour and witty dialogue - hopefully it doesn’t overshadow the film like a certain last movie from the God of Thunder did…”

Is it worth checking out so far?: Absolutely

John Wick: Ballerina

Starring: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane

“The spin-off to the John Wick series and one of Lance Reddick’s final movie roles - admittedly I’ve not watched the latest installment of Keanu Reeves’ tale of dog revenge but I’m a a fan of Ana de Armas and the trailer offered enough action and flourishes of humour that - maybe I won’t go to the cinema to see it, but it’d definitely end up on my streaming playlist when it arrives in homes later next year.

Is it worth checking out so far?: It might be one for streaming services - depending if it gets stuck in a glut of new releases.

Captain America: Brave New World

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler.

“(Before hitting play on YouTube) Oh here we go - I’ve seen glimpses of this trailer already because of the rumour WWE wrestling Seth Rollins can be spotted in it… (after watching the trailer). Ok… it’s a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie alright and I am a fan of Anthony Mackie - but I can’t help shake that they’re almost speed-running the franchise until we get to both the Fantastic Four and X-Men reboots. I’ll wait for Disney+ on this one for the moment.”

Is it worth checking out so far?: Might be a Disney+ job when it arrives on streaming if you’ve been burned by MCU at the cinema before.

A Minecraft Movie

Starring: Jason Momoa, Jack Black

“Ooof - this can go one of two ways; it either becomes a sensation like Super Mario Bros. or The Lego Movies did, or it becomes another failed attempt at a licensing movie that crashes and burns like The Emoji Movie, Battleship… I’m sure there are plenty more I’ve forgotten this early in the morning. There’s some real charismatic performances on show from Jason Momoa and Jack Black, but even I’ve seen some of the discourse online about it and I don’t have too high hopes.”

Is it worth checking out so far?: If you’re a devout Minecraft fan yes - if not, probably wait until it arrives on streaming or you’re bored one Sunday afternoon.

Will you be heading to the cinema in 2025 to check out one of these films or are there some films on the horizon that you’re especially looking forwards to see? Let us know your picks for 2025 in film by leaving a comment down below.