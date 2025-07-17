This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These festivals are costing music lovers the most for a day’s worth of music

Midway through the 2025 UK music festival season, there are still day tickets for many of this year’s biggest events.

But is the reason for the ticket availability based on just how expensive some of the festivals are?

We take a look at the 10 costliest festivals to attend in 2025, based on the price per day.

It may come as a surprise to you, but with several huge UK music festivals still set to take place this year, there happens to be a number of day tickets still available through outlets such as Ticketmaster.

Though the likes of Glastonbury and Green Man sold out in record time, several more are still offering single tickets across their weekends, even if the camping options have all but been exhausted.

So what is causing the delay in day tickets selling out fast? Could it be the price of the festivals in question and music fans looking for worthwhile options as we are still encountering a cost of living crisis?

It was a thought process that CritiqueJeu felt was worth investigating, and armed with information from our friends at eFestivals, they sought to find out what are, or have been, the most expensive music festivals to attend in the UK this year, based on the cost of tickets per day.

Methodology (the science part)

To determine the most expensive UK music festivals by daily attendance, CritiqueJeu’s methodology involved first identifying festivals occurring in 2025 using eFestivals. For each identified festival, the lowest ticket price required for entry was collected from either eFestivals or other trusted ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster, See Tickets, and Skiddle.

The number of days that each cheapest ticket covered was also recorded. Finally, the price per day for each festival was calculated by dividing the cheapest ticket price by the number of days it covered, allowing for a ranking from the highest to the lowest cost.

The 10 costliest music festivals to attend in the UK in 2025

Topping the list are Leeds Festival 2025 and Reading Festival 2025, both commanding an average daily price of £125.00. These are followed by BST Hyde Park 2025 at £101.95 per day , and the Homestead Festival 2025, which costs £100.00 per day.

Continuing down the list, Parklife Weekender 2025 is priced at £97.70 per day , with Bloodstock 2025 and Forever Now 2025 both coming in close at £96.00 and £95.00 respectively. Wireless Festival 2025 is slightly less at £94.60 per day, while The Big Feastival 2025 costs £93.50.

The top ten is rounded out by TRNSMT Festival 2025 at £89.50 and Carfest 2025 at £89.00 per day. This range of prices indicates a diverse market for festival experiences, with some events clearly targeting a higher-budget audience

Top ten costliest festivals per day in 2025 - full list

Leeds and Reading Festival 2025: £125.00 BST Hyde Park 2025: £101.95 Homestead Festival 2025: £100.00 Parklife Weekender 2025: £97.70 Bloodstock 2025: £96.00 Forever Now 2025: £95.00 Wireless Festival 2025: £94.60 The Big Feastival 2025: £93.50 TRNSMT Festival 2025: £89.50 Carfest 2025: £89.00

How much is the most you would spend per day to head to a UK music festival, and do you think the pricing is fair? Let us know your opinion on this matter by leaving a comment down below.