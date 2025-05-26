MHMP-05-06-25-Indigo-CEN

A publicity image for Indigo

A heartwarming new musical following three generations of women opens in Leicester in the coming weeks.

The show, called Indigo, blends humour and soul in a celebration of the bonds of women, family and the ultimate need for one another.

It tells how, when her mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Beverly and her husband Rick open their home to care for her. While adjusting to their new circumstances, Beverly’s daughter Emma – a non-speaking autistic teenager with synaesthesia, a condition in which senses merge – unexpectedly crashes back into her life. Her arrival forces Beverly and Rick to confront the past and learn whether they can become the family Emma so desperately needs.

Indigo has music and lyrics by multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis, book by Kait Kerrigan, is conceived by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione and Scott Evan Davis, and is directed by Catie Davis (international resident director of Beetlejuice) with musical supervision and orchestrations by Brad Haak (An American in Paris, Palace Theatre, Broadway).

As it prepares to come to the Curve’s Studio theatre, director Catie Davis said: “I am thrilled to share this powerful, original musical with audiences in the UK. Scott and Kait’s writing beautifully captures the complexities of a modern family in a way that’s rarely explored in musical theatre, but that so many people can relate to and draw strength from. Curve’s Studio theatre is a perfect home for Indigo’s next steps and we can’t wait to spend the summer in Leicester.”

In a joint statement, Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: “We’re pleased this beautiful new musical will make its UK premiere here at Curve. Writers Scott Evan Davis and Kait Kerrigan’s Indigo moved audiences in Ohio during its inaugural run and we’re proud our audiences here in Leicester will experience it first this side of the Atlantic.

"Alongside our 970-seater theatre, our Studio offers artists a unique space which can be both epic and intimate, supported by a tremendous technical team, providing the perfect launchpad for new musicals and plays.”

Indigo runs from June 26 to July 19. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.