The Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

The Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra is to give a one-hour performance at Leicester’s Evington Park from 3pm to 4pm.

The talented musicians are warming up to launch their first full performance season.

They will also be entertaining spectators at Hollycroft Park in Hinckley on Sunday July 10, Naseby Village Fair on Sunday July 17 and Melton Mowbray’s New Park on Sunday August 7.

The orchestra has 15 members playing seven different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino through the more commonly-seen soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, to the bass and contrabass sax.

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra chair Stephen Bashforth said: “At Phoenix, our aim is to entertain our audiences and also to demonstrate how versatile saxophones can be across a wide range of music.

“We have been busy rehearsing for these concerts under the guidance of our Musical Director Tony Rifugiato,” said Stephen.

“And we are really excited to be playing live at some truly outstanding venues this summer.”

With the saxophone rarely seen in classical music, Phoenix, along with Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra, broke the mould last year.

They showed how versatile the saxophone can be when they were jointly nominated for a prestigious national ‘Innovation Award’ by the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS).

The RPS Awards are considered the Oscars of classical music and this joint project was one of only six chosen from across the UK for this top accolade.