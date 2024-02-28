The choir will perform a number of the German classics.

Market Harborough Choral Society is inviting residents to tune in at its upcoming concert.

The choir is performing ‘German Greats’ at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road, on Saturday March 23, at 7.30 pm.

Society chair Clive Hookins said: “This will be our third concert led by Emma and we become ever more excited by her enthusiasm and musical professionalism.

“We are concentrating this time on German Greats. The concert includes Haydn’s ‘Insanae et vanae Curae’, Brahms, Drei Lieder and Schubert’s uplifting ‘Magnificat in C major’.

“The main work in the second half is Beethoven’s ‘Mass in C’ which is ideally suited to a choir of our size.

“We look forward to welcoming our audience to the Methodist Church to hear some wonderful choral music.”