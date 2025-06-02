‘Magnificent’ talents take star roles in The Sound of Music

David Seadon-Young and Molly Lynch

Two “once in a generation” performers are returning to Leicester’s Curve theatre this year for its production of The Sound of Music.

Molly Lynch will play the free-spirited novice nun Maria, with David Seadon-Young as the draconian Captain Georg von Trapp.

Molly Lynch’s performance as Eliza Doolittle in the Curve’s production of My Fair Lady last year was heralded by critics and audiences alike, with The Daily Telegraph declaring “a star is born’. David Seadon-Young’s performance as Professor Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady was described as “sublime” by The Times.

The Sound of Music, directed by Curve’s artistic director Nikolai Foster – whose credits for the theatre include the same production of My Fair Lady, as well as Kinky Boots and A Chorus Line – will run from Saturday November 22 to Sunday January 11.

The productionl be brought together by a creative team including musical supervisor and orchestrations adapter George Dyer, choreographer Ebony Molina (choreographer of Just for One Day at the Old Vic) and set and costume designer Michael Taylor. Further casting and creative team members will be announced in due course.

Speaking about the casting announcement, Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and Nikolai Foster said in a joint statement: “Molly Lynch and David Seadon-Young created pure theatrical magic when they breathed new life into My Fair Lady at Curve last year.

"These were virtuosic performances, filled with beauty, courage and originality, that none of us who had the privilege of seeing will ever forget. It’s an honour to see these magnificent, once in a generation talents returning to Leicester, where they promise to give everything to these magnificent characters and this important landmark of musical theatre.”

My Fair Lady tells of Maria, a free-spirited novice nun, who is sent to look after the rowdy von Trapp children. Defying Captain von Trapp's strict orders, Maria captures the children's hearts using creativity and music to educate, inspire and bring order into their lives. Soon the entire family is under the spell of Maria's unquenchable zest for life and even the Captain’s steely heart begins to soften, as they fall in love. But when Captain von Trapp is commanded to report for duty in the German navy, their Austrian idyl is shattered, as they must flee the Nazis and embark on the most important and dangerous journey of their lives.

This heartwarming tale of family, romance and rebellion features a timeless score by by Rodgers and Hammerstein including Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Climb Ev’ry Mountain and of course its soaring title number, The Sound of Music.

Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.