Love Island and Strictly star tickled pink about Legally Blonde role in Leicester

'This part is the role of a lifetime': Amber Davies as Elle Woods (photo: Matt Crockett)

A former Love Island winner and a new Strictly star will be taking on the lead role in Legally Blonde in Leicester in February.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amber Davies most recently originated the role of Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, having starred as Vivian Ward in the UK Tour of Pretty Woman, Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back to the Future The Musical and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s South Bank Centre.

Most Popular

Amber made her professional theatre debut as Judy in the Original West End cast of 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre which she then continued to play on the UK tour. Whilst she prepared for the role, she filmed a documentary for ITV and a show in which she flew to Nashville to meet and interview Dolly Parton, following Amber from auditions to opening night. Her television credits include Love Island 2017 – which she won – Dancing on Ice, in which she was a semi-finalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has now become a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, replacing the injured Dani Dyer – and will play Elle Woods on stage in Legally Blonde in a new production at the Curve, directed by the theatre’s artistic director Nikolai Foster.

Amber said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Elle Woods. As a huge fan of the film and the musical, this part is the role of a lifetime, and I am honoured to be stepping into Elle’s perfect heels.

"I have always wanted to work with the incredible theatrical mind that is Nikolai Foster, and I am so excited to hit the road again and bring the incredible score back to the UK!”

The feelgood rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl’ fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that “being true to yourself never goes out of style”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Browning and the classic 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, the multi-award winning Legally Blonde The Musical features a book by Heather Hach and original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Legally Blonde runs from February 7 to 21. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.