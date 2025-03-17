Lots to laugh and cry about at Harborough Theatre this spring

Fiona Allen performs at the theatre on May 31 (photo: Natasha Pszenicki)

Thrills, comedy and tragedy await at Harborough Theatre this spring with a variety of shows taking to the stage.

The next play to be performed at the venue is Deathtrap by Ira Levin. Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student who has attended the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college – a thriller that Sidney recognises immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer to collaborate with the student for co-credit – or is it? The play is described as “two-thirds thriller and one-third a devilishly clever comedy”. It runs from April 8 to 12.

It is followed the next month by Bothered and Bewildered, a tragi-comedy about memory, loss, secrets and love. Its writer, Gail Young, calls it a “comedy drama,” with the play depicting the devastation of dementia in a way that makes for a poignant story with some comic relief. It runs from May 20 to 24.

The venue is also hosting a series of its stand-up comedy nights, Ha Ha Harborough. The next is on Saturday April 26 and is headliend by Keith Farnan, whose four Edinburgh Festival shows have proved a powerful mix of the personal and the political and have sold out their runs at the five major comedy festivals in the UK as well as the Soho Theatre and Royal Festival Hall in London. He’s been on Michael Macintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Comedy Channel’s Live at the Comedy Store. Support comes from Chris Norton Walker and Ridwan Hussain.

The stand-up fun returns on Saturday May 31, headlined by double Emmy Award winner Fiona Allen, a mainstay of television screens over the past two decades. She has starred in various sketch shows, including Goodness Gracious Me and The All Star Comedy Show, but most famously Smack the Pony. Support comes from Ant Dewson and Rich Wall. Compere for both nights is Rob Coleman.

Visit harboroughtheatre.com or call (01858) 463673 to book tickets for any of these shows.