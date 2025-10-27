Leicester Cathedral debut for Harborough Singers

Harborough Singers performed at St Stephen's Basilica in Budapest last year

They’ve sung around the country and even overseas – but now Harborough Singers are preparing to perform in their local cathedral this weekend for the first time.

The choir will sing at Leicester Cathedral on All Saints’ Day, Saturday November 1.

The concert, titled Music for Reflection, will include Reinberger’s evening song, ‘Abendlied’, Jonathon Dove’s Seek him that maketh the seven stars and Eleanor Daley’s beautiful anthem ‘Upon your heart’. Its centrepiece will be Duruflé’s Requiem.

Choir spokeswoman Gill Guest described it as “a unique blend of Gregorian chant and rich, impressionistic harmonies”. She added: “This piece features beautiful and original melodies derived from plainchant, woven into the fabric of a sophisticated 20th-century sound.

"It is a major choral masterpiece, celebrated for its spiritual depth and ethereal and atmospheric quality.”

But its meditative and serene effect might easily have never been seen or heard, owing to Duruflé’s perfectionism and lack of confidence.

Gill added: “He wielded fierce self-criticism. ‘I work slowly,’ he wrote, ‘and I throw a lot away.’ And even when he did write something, he frequently scribbled ‘Not to be published’ in the score. Unsurprisingly, his output was painfully small - it numbers only 11 pieces, which is all the more reason to savour the gems he did manage to write.”

The music director is Charlie Penn, accompanist Andrew King and soloists Gabriella Noble and Adam Hilton.

The choir sang at York Minster in March and at St Stephen's Basilica in Budapest last year.

The performance at Leicester Cathedral starts at 7.30pm. Standard tickets cost £18. Visit www.harboroughsingers.com to book.