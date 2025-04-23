Laugh and learn about ADHD with new show in Corby

Hester Garinger: 'I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why' (photo: Andrew Crowley)

Open conversation, laughter and refreshing honesty are promised in an evening all about ADHD.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaker and former television and radio presenter and Hester Grainger is bringing her new tour, ADHD Unmasked, to Corby. Members of the audience will have the chance to ask questions and hear inspiring stories and experiences, while learning more about the condition. The initials stand for Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder.

Hester and her husband Kelly are co-founders of Perfectly Autistic, a neurodiversity consultancy which they launched in 2020. They work with organisations to support neurodivergent employees through training, talks, webinars and coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hester and Kelly are neurodivergent, having both been diagnosed with ADHD in their 40s, after Kelly was diagnosed as autistic. Hester is also a mother to two teens with autism and ADHD.

Hester said: “I am so excited that I get to tour the UK talking about ADHD, which is something I am so passionate about.

"Having being diagnosed in my 40s, I’ve spent my whole life wondering why I do things in a certain way and now I know why. With the increase in awareness, a lot of people have questions and are keen to understand more.

“The evening is going to be an fun, entertaining and honest conversation about ADHD, where the audience will get to ask questions and nothing is off limits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hester Grainger started her television career presenting on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff. She went on to work on Loose Women and Today with Des and Mel, and has appeared on radio stations including BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live and even hosted her own show on BBC Radio Berkshire. She went viral after her appearance on the ADHD Chatter podcast with Alex Partridge, with clips from her episode being viewed more than 22 million times.

Hester has been a guest on a host of other including ADHD Chatter, The Hidden 20% and ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast. She has written about neurodiversity for publications including Huffington Post, Evening Standard and Reader’s Digest.

ADHD Unmasked comes to The Core at Core Cube on Thursday June 26. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.