Kibworth bonfire and firework event raises thousands for local charities

The annual Rotary bonfire and fireworks in Kibworth

Hundreds of people came to the event on November 2.

President of the Rotary Club, Michael Pearce, said "The display was superb, the best yet I think.

"We were very lucky with the weather, which earlier in the day looked dire!

"Many other displays were cancelled and the poor weather certainly kept numbers down, 400 less than last year. I still think a profit of £1,700 is excellent, under the circumstances. The event remains a wonderful community event."

"Thanks to David Briggs who allows the club to hold the event in his field, opposite the top of New Road, Kibworth.

"Thanks also to David for building the bonfire this year, which created a warming glow for the gathering crowd prior to the Fireworks."

"The firework display was put on by Hi5 Fireworks again this year (https://www.hi5-fireworks.com/)."

Refreshments, hot dogs and burgers were provided by Kibworth Scouts, Market Harborough Explorers, parents and leaders. The scouts were also on hand to help the Rotarians clear the field on the Sunday.

Kate Foster raised some money for Friends of the Kibworth School selling items such as glow sticks.

Mr Pearce added: "The Rotary Club are also grateful to Rotarian Nick Lacey who, with his wife Jane, travels down from his home in Yorkshire to coordinate the event.

"Thank you too to The Coach & Horses, Kibworth Post Office and Fleckney Library for selling discounted pre- event tickets.

"The money raised will be distributed around Kibworth & Fleckney to support Youth Activities."

