Join 'king of live comedy' Jason Byrne in the clouds in Corby

'This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up': Jason Byrne

Comedy favourite Jason Byrne is revved up and ready to turn stand-up on its head again when he comes to Corby in October.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason’s lively, quirky comedy takes flight through spontaneous moments with the audience in his new show, Head in the Clouds, in which audiences a whirlwind ride.

Jason’s career has seen him awarded Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show. Television appearances include Amazon’s Last One Laughing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show, Live at the Apollo and The John Bishop Christmas Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason said: "I’m beyond excited to take Head in the Clouds on tour. This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up. Get ready for a hilarious storm of nonsense.”

The name for the new show comes from him having got lost in his own imagination as a child.

Jason said: “The teachers would tell me I had my head in the clouds. I was obviously creating my own little world, and they were always telling me to stop daydreaming and go back to maths.”

And he’s on a mission to get adults to enjoy the giddiness of mucking around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not talking about things like office team building, which is horrendous. Nobody likes that,” he said. “This is just me orchestrating a silly night with some nice bits of stand-up.”

One of the ideas he’s playing with for the new show is an acknowledgement of the multi-generational appeal of his comedy. “I hate the way younger people get dissed for being on their phones,” he said, after underlining how much he likes seeing all ages in his audience. “I always say that if we had phones in the 1980s we’d have been on the phones! We wouldn’t have been saying, ‘I’m not going on the phone, oh no, I’m going to build a raft or a fire.’ We’d have been holding those things and going: ‘Look at this!’”

The Times called Jason “the outright king of live comedy,” the Evening Standard hailed him as “unmissable", the Mirror described him as a “comedy god,” and the Metro said one of his shows was “an hour of stand-up so joyous the clinically depressed should get it on prescription”.

Jason Byrne comes to the Core at Corby Cube on Wednesday October 8. Visit thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470 to book.