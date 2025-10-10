John le Carré classic to bring intrigue aplenty to Leicester

The play on stage at Chichester Festival Theatre, with a previous cast

A classic thriller by John le Carré takes to the stage in Leicester next year in the first adaptation of its kind.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is the first novel by le Carré - the undisputed master of the modern spy genre, whose works include Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager - to be brought to life on stage.

It tells of British intelligence officer Alec Leamas, who is weary, hardened and ready to come in from the cold. But when spymaster George Smiley presents one final mission — dangerous, deceptive, and deeply personal — Leamas agrees to stay in the game. Dispatched into enemy territory, he finds his convictions tested and his defences breached by Liz Gold, a quietly defiant librarian whose compassion threatens to thaw his frostbitten heart.

A global bestseller for over six decades and named one of Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Novels, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is a journey through the fog-shrouded terrain of Cold War espionage, deception, and moral compromise.

David Eldridge, who has adapted the novel, said: “It has been a great privilege adapting John le Carré's youthful masterpiece for the theatre.

"Although set in the murky world of the cold war espionage thriller, it’s a strikingly relevant story for our times. The Spy Who Came in from the Cold asks us how one can retain one’ s humanity and morality if one must operate with the same impunity and brutality as your enemy to defeat him.”

Jeremy Herrin, director and co-founder of production company Second Half Productions, said: “The high stakes of the Cold War, the moral bankruptcy of both East and West, and the power of love when Alec Leamas eventually finds something worth fighting for – David Eldridge keeps us on the edge of our seats through the twists and turns of this shattering and thrilling ride.”

John le Carré began writing in 1961 and published 26 novels and one memoir. His third novel, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, became an international bestseller, spending 32 weeks at number 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Many of his novels have been made into film, including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy), The Constant Gardener (Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz), The Russia House (Sean Connery and Michelle Pfeiffer) and The Tailor of Panama (Pierce Brosnan). Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Smiley’s People (starring Alec Guinness), A Perfect Spy (Peter Egan), The Night Manager (Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki) and The Little Drummer Girl (Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgård) have all been adapted for television.

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold runs at the Curve from Thursday March 12 to Saturday March 14. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.