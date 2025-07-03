It's full steam ahead as Wistow Maze reopens

This year's design marks the 200th anniversary of the modern railway

Leicestershire’s much-loved Wistow Maze is reopening for the summer – with a typically topical theme.

The attraction has a different design every year, reflecting world events or significant dates. This year, it is in the shape of a steam train, to mark the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

Wistow Maze owner Diana Brooks said: “The maze is offering visitors an opportunity to celebrate this historic milestone, whilst exercising both mind and body along the way.”

As well as pitting their wits against the giant 8-acre maize maze with its high-level bridges and towers, visitors can find 12 quiz boards hidden amongst the three miles of pathways, which will highlight how transport has evolved over the years.

There is plenty for families to enjoy at Wistow Maze

The design is part of the Railway 200 celebrations, which marks the opening of the world’s first public railway between Stockton and Darlington on September 27, 1825.

Designed and built by George Stephenson and his son Robert, the Locomotion No.1 was the first steam locomotive to carry passengers on a public railway, and sparked a transport revolution that transformed the lives and fortunes of people across Britain and the wider world.

Wistow Maze is collaborating with the Great Central Railway, is the UK’s only double-track main line heritage railway, along which which passengers can ride in refurbished steam trains. The railway has donated prizes for the Wistow Maze quiz trail.

Visitirs can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla and a football shooting game.

Opposite the maze is the Wistow Rural Centre, consisting of a café, garden centre, model village and numerous shops.

Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s Best Visitor Attraction award and attracts over 20,000 visitors each year.

At the end of the season, the maze is harvested for cattle fodder and then redesigned the following spring using GPS satellite technology.

The maze is open daily from Monday July 21 to Sunday August 31, and then weekends only until Sunday September 14.

Visit www.wistow.com or call 07884 403889 for more information.