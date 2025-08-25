In Pictures: Festival goers dress in green for Shambala's ‘Flamboyant Friday’ theme​​​​​​​

Ahead of Shambala, attendees had voted on a colour for this year’s festival and after green won, the site was transformed into a mixture of sage, olive, apple, mint, lime, forest and jade outfits.
Some of the outfits on display, as well as some action from the Shambolympics, feature in this gallery.
1. Festival goers dressed in Friday's green colour theme
Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
2. Festival goers dressed in Friday's green colour theme
Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
3. Festival goers dressed in Friday's green colour theme
Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
4. One festival chose to ride a green snail
One festival goer was riding a green snail as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson