In Pictures: Fat Dog and Digable Planets among Shambala’s live performances

The acts joined hundreds of other performers across a host of stages at Shambala which returned at the weekend.

Other acts performing on the Solasta and The Next Stage included Asian Dub Foundation, Hak Baker, My Baby, Mr Switch, Benin International Musical, corto.alto, Too Many T’s, DJ Format, Steam Down, Thumpasaurus, Sirens of Lesbos and Afriquio.

A small selection of the acts who played, as well as some action from the Shambolympics and the festival’s firework finale are available in this gallery of photos from the weekend.

1 . Queen Omega & The Royal Souls Queen Omega & The Royal Souls on stage at the Shambala Festival on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Digable Planets Digable Planets on stage at the Shambala Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Fireworks during the Shambala’s closing ceremony Fireworks during the Shambala’s closing ceremony on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

4 . Digable Planets Digable Planets on stage at the Shambala Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales