Persian comedy powerhouse Omid Djalili returns to Leicester next month – and this time he will be bowing peacefully to his inner fury.

Having entertained audiences across the country with his Good Times tour, audiences for his new show Namaste are promised a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of the planet.

As he took to the road, he spoke to Mark Wareham about putting a funny spin on the state of the world.

Can you explain a bit about the new show?

Well, I’ve always tried to be nice about people but this time I can’t. The world is in such a terrible state. At the end of the day the whole purpose of comedy is not just making people laugh. That’s not the end game. When you talk about the means to an end, the means is comedy but the end is to actually make sense of what’s going on. And because I’m from the Middle East, I feel I do have some answers. People come to me as some kind of bridge, like a cultural stopgap, as someone to spread light on things. People don’t get what’s going on.

So it’s a more considered, rational response, rather than a Mr Angry approach?

Yeah, the tour poster is a picture of me with steam coming out of my ears. I’m angry but it’s a controlled anger and it’s considered. Audiences are really appreciative of that. So many people want to hang around afterwards. They say ‘thank you’, not ‘oh mate, that was hilarious.’ It’s making sense of things. You give them a glimmer so people have some sort of handle on the situation.

Do you feel, intrinsically, because of who you are, it’s impossible for your act not to be political?

Yeah, it’s impossible. People would just be disappointed. I love Tim Vine. I went to see his show and he made me laugh from beginning to end. But if I did that to my fans I’d be hanged from a lamppost. They’d say, ‘What are you doing? There’s all this stuff going on. Are you seriously not going to make fun of this regime?’. So I do feel obligated, yes. For someone in my position and from my background, it would be remiss not to.

But the trick is you’ve still got to make it funny.

Unless it’s funny, I’m not even going to bother. I’ve got reams and reams of notes of things that have outraged me, but if there’s no joke there then I won’t inflict it on the audience.

Omid Djalili comes to the De Montfort Hall on Sunday October 26. Visit demontforthall.co.uk or call 0116 233 3111 to book.