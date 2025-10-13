Heartfelt music at orchestra concert

Members of Market Harborough Orchestra

Music lovers can indulge their senses in an evening of musical passion in Harborough this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Harborough Orchestra will present a concert called From the Heart, taking place at Market Harborough Methodist Church in Northampton Road.

Most Popular

The music ranges from the intensity of Brahms’ Tragic Overture, where powerful emotions and dramatic motifs intertwine to create a symphonic masterpiece, to Sibelius’ enchanting En Saga, a musical narrative that unfolds with poetic allure and vivid storytelling. The journey culminates with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, the Pathétique, exploring themes of love, tragedy and ultimate redemption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2012, the vibrant community orchestra is dedicated to bringing exceptional orchestral music to the heart of Market Harborough. Comprising musicians from diverse backgrounds, the orchestra performs three concerts annually, showcasing a broad range of classical repertoire. Under the musical direction of Stephen Bell, the orchestra has become a cornerstone of the local arts scene.

Tickets cost £12, with free admission for accompanied children, for whom a child ticket is required. Visit https://mhorchestra.com or email [email protected] to book.