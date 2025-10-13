Heartfelt music at orchestra concert
Market Harborough Orchestra will present a concert called From the Heart, taking place at Market Harborough Methodist Church in Northampton Road.
The music ranges from the intensity of Brahms’ Tragic Overture, where powerful emotions and dramatic motifs intertwine to create a symphonic masterpiece, to Sibelius’ enchanting En Saga, a musical narrative that unfolds with poetic allure and vivid storytelling. The journey culminates with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, the Pathétique, exploring themes of love, tragedy and ultimate redemption.
Founded in 2012, the vibrant community orchestra is dedicated to bringing exceptional orchestral music to the heart of Market Harborough. Comprising musicians from diverse backgrounds, the orchestra performs three concerts annually, showcasing a broad range of classical repertoire. Under the musical direction of Stephen Bell, the orchestra has become a cornerstone of the local arts scene.
Tickets cost £12, with free admission for accompanied children, for whom a child ticket is required. Visit https://mhorchestra.com or email [email protected] to book.