Harborough Theatre review - Good performances but lack of pace in play about dementia

By Gordon Birch
Published 21st May 2025, 10:20 BST
'Some nice characterisations': Bothered and Bewildered at Harborough Theatre (photo: Andrew Wallace)placeholder image
'Some nice characterisations': Bothered and Bewildered at Harborough Theatre (photo: Andrew Wallace)
Gordon Birch reviews Bothered and Bewildered at Harborough Theatre

Dementia is not everyone’s ideal choice for a comedy drama and last week’s Harborough Theatre production was somewhat lacking in both.

Most Popular

    Bothered and Bewildered by Gail Young deals with the subject through widowed Irene who, according to her daughters, started to ‘go wappy’ after her husband’s death. Irene’s condition develops into Alzheimer’s and the daughters struggle to cope.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Directed by Christine Faulconbridge, the action was slow throughout, some lines were lost due to poor projection and there were some first night lighting problems.

    That said, there were some nice characterisations. Lin Hinnigan-Leach got to grips with the most difficult role of Irene, and Teresa Quigley and Emma Horspool portrayed good contrasting personalities of daughters Beth and Louise.

    As Irene’s condition worsens, she is encouraged to write a Memory Book, inspired by her favourite author, Barbara Cartland.

    Nicci Harvey played the weirdest role of Cartland, who only appears in Irene’s mind. Looking authentically like a cross between the Sugar Plum Fairy and a pantomime dame, she wafted in and out, encouraging Irene to reveal her innermost thoughts, including a wartime romance and a baby given up for adoption. These momentary appearances did nothing to help the pace, unfortunately.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The most moving scene by far was between Irene and her granddaughter Shelly, beautifully played by Yasmin Luxford.

    Dan Creedon was Irene’s illegitimate son, Simon Palmer was the doctor and Georgina Walkington the community support officer.

    Dementia made interesting subject matter for a play, but a sharper production might have made the script more vital.

    News you can trust since 1854
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice