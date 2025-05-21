Harborough Theatre review - Good performances but lack of pace in play about dementia

'Some nice characterisations': Bothered and Bewildered at Harborough Theatre (photo: Andrew Wallace)

Gordon Birch reviews Bothered and Bewildered at Harborough Theatre

Dementia is not everyone’s ideal choice for a comedy drama and last week’s Harborough Theatre production was somewhat lacking in both.

Bothered and Bewildered by Gail Young deals with the subject through widowed Irene who, according to her daughters, started to ‘go wappy’ after her husband’s death. Irene’s condition develops into Alzheimer’s and the daughters struggle to cope.

Directed by Christine Faulconbridge, the action was slow throughout, some lines were lost due to poor projection and there were some first night lighting problems.

That said, there were some nice characterisations. Lin Hinnigan-Leach got to grips with the most difficult role of Irene, and Teresa Quigley and Emma Horspool portrayed good contrasting personalities of daughters Beth and Louise.

As Irene’s condition worsens, she is encouraged to write a Memory Book, inspired by her favourite author, Barbara Cartland.

Nicci Harvey played the weirdest role of Cartland, who only appears in Irene’s mind. Looking authentically like a cross between the Sugar Plum Fairy and a pantomime dame, she wafted in and out, encouraging Irene to reveal her innermost thoughts, including a wartime romance and a baby given up for adoption. These momentary appearances did nothing to help the pace, unfortunately.

The most moving scene by far was between Irene and her granddaughter Shelly, beautifully played by Yasmin Luxford.

Dan Creedon was Irene’s illegitimate son, Simon Palmer was the doctor and Georgina Walkington the community support officer.

Dementia made interesting subject matter for a play, but a sharper production might have made the script more vital.