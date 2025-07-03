Harborough talents take heavenly musical to the stage

RoseWood Theatre Company members rehearse for the show

The spotlight will shine on talented performers from Harborough this month when they stage the musical Sister Act.

RoseWood Theatre Company is presenting the show at the Masque Theatre in Kettering from July 25 to 27. The company is an amateur performing arts group, with a cast of more than 50 young people aged between five and 27. This is the second musical it has staged since opening in 2023.

Sister Act promises heavenly night of laughter and music. The uplifting show tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a crime and is placed in protective custody in a convent. Disguised as a nun, Deloris breathes new life into the church choir, bringing a touch of disco to the divine.

With catchy tunes, dance numbers, and a heartwarming message, the production promises to leave audiences singing and smiling.

The theatre group has dozens of young members

A spokesperson for the theatre company said: “Our cast and creative team have worked so hard to put on this production, and the talent will truly blow you away. We can’t wait to light up the stage and showcase all of the talent our RoseWood family have!”

Performances take place on Friday July 25 at 7pm, on Saturday July 26 at 1pm and 5pm and on Sunday July 27 at 1pm and 5pm. The theatre can be found at the The Latimer Arts College, Castle Way, Barton Seagrave.

Visit masquekettering.co.uk or call 01536 737737 to book or for more information.