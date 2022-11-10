Harborough orchestra will perform ‘Dances, Games and Romances’ concert this weekend

MHO, Market Harborough’s very own orchestra, is preparing to give its 24nd concert under the baton of Stephen Bell on Saturday November 12 at 7.30pm at the Methodist Church, Northampton Rd, Market Harborough.

Secretary and flautist Frances Hynes said: "The title of this concert is ‘Dances, Games and Romances’ reflecting the by turns lively, romantic and playful nature of this programme. We are playing Borodin’s exhilarating Polovstian Dances, and Khachaturian’s romantically yearning ‘Adagio from Spartacus’ which some of us will remember as the theme tune to ‘the Onedin Line’.

"Our very own and very talented Richard Roper is the soloist for Tchaikovsky’s famously virtuosic and passionately heartfelt violin concerto. We are ending the concert with Shostakovich’s witty, tragic, and playfully subversive 9th symphony."

Tickets for the concert are priced at £10 available online via a link from our website at http://market-harborough-orchestra.co.uk