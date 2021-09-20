Harborough orchestra formed just before the first lockdown will be performing in the town centre for its first live show

Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra will be putting on a show at 3.30pm in the town centre as part of Harborough's Big Green Week.

A Harborough orchestra formed just before the first lockdown will finally be performing its first live show - in front of the whole town this Saturday (September 25).

This group was formed in January 2020 and has been actively making music online during the Covid-19 pandemic. But now the members are looking forward to their first ever live performance.

Harborough Big Green Week is running from September 18-26 as part of a national event. And, in line with the event’s theme of climate and nature, the orchestra’s performance will include Henry Mancini’s The Pink Panther, Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles and Van Morrison’s Moondance.

You can find out more about Harborough Big Green Week at sustainableharboroughcommunity.co.uk/biggreenweekand more about Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra at phoenixsax.org.uk

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra’s lockdown projects have included a joint recording of Julius Fučík’s ‘Entry of the Gladiators’ with Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra, which has led to a joint nomination for a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society national ‘Inspiration Award’.