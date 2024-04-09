The scheme raises funds for national health and nursing charities through admission fees.

Gardens in Harborough are among those bringing flower-power to people in need through the National Open Gardens Scheme.

Hedgehog Hall, in Tilton on the Hill, is opening up to garden-lovers the weekend of May 18 and 19, from 11am to 4pm. Visitors can enjoy a colourful stroll through lavender, colour-themed and herb borders, and an island bed bursting with perennials.

Meanwhile, on Sunday April 26, Westbrooke House near Market Harborough, opens from 10am to 4.30pm. The large garden pops with multi-coloured perennial borders while visitors can peruse a walled garden, a kitchen garden and a courtyard with a collection of over 270 miniature hosta.

The scheme, which launched nearly 100 years ago in 1928, raises money for nursing and health charities including MacMillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.