Groundbreaking ‘strikers in saris’ celebrated in powerful play on Leicester stage

Jayaben Desai picketing in 1977 (photo: Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

The extraordinary true story of an industrial dispute that challenged the way women and immigrants are treated in the workplace takes to the stage in Leicester this autumn.

On August 20 1976, a group of workers in a film processing factory in Willesden walked out in protest at their unfair working conditions, low pay and what they called the “bullying tactics” used by management.

Led by mostly East African Asian women, the Grunwick strike became one of the longest and most important industrial disputes in British history, and changed the way trade unions thought about race and new immigrant communities coming to Britain in the 1970s.

The women became known as the “strikers in saris” and their fight for fair treatment was supported by thousands of trade unionists and campaigners as more than 20,000 people joined them at the picket lines.

But the story of the Grunwick dispute is not just a story about ground-breaking solidarity. It is also the story of a remarkable woman, Jayaben Desai.

The 4ft 10in mother-of-two defiantly led the first walk-out in protest against the humiliation she and other women employees felt at the Grunwick factory.

As she left, the manager shouted at Jayaben and her colleagues to “stop chattering like monkeys in a zoo", and Jayaben replied: "What you are running here is not a factory, it is a zoo. But in a zoo there are many types of animals. Some are monkeys who dance on your finger-tips, others are lions who can bite your head off. We are the lions, Mr Manager!”

Jayaben became the leader of the Grunwick Strike and not only stood up for workers’ rights, but turned the dispute into a national movement for human rights, inspiring future generations and challenging the way people perceived Asian women.

Now, Jayaben's story is being brought to life in We Are the Lions, Mr Manager. Written by Neil Gore, the tells the story of the Grunwick dispute through a mixture of stirring song, poetry, movement and dance

Neil Gore said: “In our work we aim to focus on the lives and contributions of inspirational and vital figures from our social history, often forgotten, who campaigned vigorously to improve the quality of life for everyone. Jayaben Desai is one such figure. She tirelessly fought on behalf of immigrant workers against exploitative employment practice, fearlessly faced all the elements of establishment authority, alerted many in the trade union movement to the issues of vulnerability of immigrant workers and highlighted the fight to maintain basic trade union rights. Her resolve and courage should be remembered and celebrated. Also, Grunwick raised many wide-ranging questions about trade unionism, rights in the workplace and dignity at work - themes that still resonate and are relevant today.”

We Are the Lions, Mr Manager comes to the Curve theatre on November 19. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.