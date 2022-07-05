Great Bowden Music Fest swings into action tonight (Tuesday).

The first concert, ‘Basically Beethoven’, will start at 7.30pm at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Great Bowden.

The much-loved festival of music will continue until Sunday (July 10) with coffee and a wide range of evening concerts. The organising committee are keeping 15 tickets per concert back for ‘on the door’ sales.

Deals are also being offered for under-18s.