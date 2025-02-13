The Recording Academy have announced this year’s inductees into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame 🎶

The inductees in the 2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame have been announced.

There’s nods for Jay-Z, Cat Stevens, Fela Kuti and more.

Here’s the full list of inductees in the Class of 2025, and who was inducted in the 2025 ceremony.

The Recording Academy has unveiled the 2025 inductees for the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, recognizing eight landmark albums and five influential singles.

Speaking about the 2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductees, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said: Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time.

Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum, adding: “The Grammy Hall of Fame serves as a vital bridge between music’s past and present, honouring recordings that have left a lasting mark on our cultural landscape.”

2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductees

Jay-Z has been announced as one of this year’s inductees into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame | Getty Images

Albums

Reasonable Doubt – Jay-Z

Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

Wrecking Ball – Emmylou Harris

Tea for the Tillerman – Cat Stevens

#1 Record – Big Star

J.D. Crowe & the New South – J.D. Crowe & the New South

Supernatural – Santana

Zombie – Fela Kuti & Africa 70

Singles

Color Him Father – Linda Martell

Conga – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

How I Got Over – Clara Ward

Knock on Wood – Eddie Floyd

Last Kind Words Blues – Geeshie Wiley

When is the 2025 GRAMMY Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The inductees will be celebrated at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The event will also honour Republic Records as this year’s label honouree, with performances to be announced at a later date.

Who was inducted in the 2024 GRAMMY Hall of Fame ceremony?

In 2024, the Recording Academy inducted 10 recordings into the Grammy Hall of Fame, celebrating its 50th anniversary. The inductees include four albums and six singles that have made significant contributions to music history.

Albums

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

Appetite for Destruction – Guns N' Roses

Buena Vista Social Club – Buena Vista Social Club

At Folsom Prison – Johnny Cash

Singles

I Feel Love – Donna Summer

Killing Me Softly with His Song – Roberta Flack

Kiss – Prince

Stand by Your Man – Tammy Wynette

Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone – Charley Pride

Let's Have a Party – Wanda Jackson

