Grab a coffee and a Christmas gift at fundraising event in Harborough
Market Harborough Choral Society's next fundraising Coffee Morning will be held on Saturday December 10 in the foyer of Harborough Theatre.
Starting at 9.30am and lasting until 12.30 the event helps to raise funds to support the Choral Society's programme of music making for the town.
Stephen Pointer from the Market Harborough Choral Society said: "Come on down for a well earned coffee or tea as you shop in the town - and maybe grab a bargain book or take part in the tombola and raffle. Christmas gifts will be on sale also."
Tickets will also be available for the Choral Society's upcoming carol concert which takes place on Saturday December 17 at the town's Methodist Church.
The carol concert features Christmas choir items, audience carols to join with and guest soloist Oksana King on the piano. Tickets are £12 and available from choir members, online via Ticketsource or on the door.