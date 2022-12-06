Market Harborough Choral Society

Starting at 9.30am and lasting until 12.30 the event helps to raise funds to support the Choral Society's programme of music making for the town.

Stephen Pointer from the Market Harborough Choral Society said: "Come on down for a well earned coffee or tea as you shop in the town - and maybe grab a bargain book or take part in the tombola and raffle. Christmas gifts will be on sale also."

Tickets will also be available for the Choral Society's upcoming carol concert which takes place on Saturday December 17 at the town's Methodist Church.