Glamour and grace galore in Noël & Gertie on Leicester stage

A new play exploring the fascinating friendship between two of the 20th century’s best-known theatrical figures comes to Leicester this autumn.

Billed as “a heartfelt journey full of wit, warmth, and nostalgia”, Noël & Gertie looks at playwright Noël Coward’s relationship with the actress Gertrude Lawrence, at a time when British theatre was at its most glamourous.

Through a series of memories, the golden age of the West End is brough to life, where Noël Coward’s wit and panache for life meets Gertrude Lawrence’s elegance and grace. As well as highlighting their collaborative works, Noël & Gertie explores the personal chemistry that sparked their deep affection and fondness for one another.

Noël & Gertie features numbers from many Noël Coward works including Private Lives and the classic song Don’t Put Your Daughter on the Stage, Mrs Worthington.

The production will star Gary Tushaw as Noël Coward and Rebecca Trehearn as Gertrude Lawrence.

Gary Tushaw’s theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard (ENO), Sweeney Todd (ENO), The Mousetrap (St Martin’s Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre) and the Rocky Horror Show (international tour).

Rebecca Trehearn’s theatre credits include Beverly in Indigo (Curve Theatre, Leicester), Kath Starr in Becoming Nancy (Birmingham Rep), Mrs Cratchit in A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story (Nottingham Playhouse/Alexandra Palace) and The Queen in Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre). Rebecca won the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role of Julie in Showboat.

Gary and Rebecca will be joined on stage by Joey Hickman and Michaela Murphy, as ensemble and actor-musicians. Joey Hickman is also the musical director in this production.

Noël & Gertie is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic The Musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Illusionist)

The play runs at the Curve from Wednesday October 8 to Saturday October 11. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk ior call 0116 242 3595 to book.