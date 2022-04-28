Get your tickets to see the smash-hit musical Grease in Harborough

The town’s highly-acclaimed Spotlight Theatre will be staging the all-action, much-loved classic movie at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road.

Snap up your tickets now to go along and see the smash-hit musical Grease in Market Harborough next month.

The town’s highly-acclaimed Spotlight Theatre will be staging the all-action, much-loved classic musical at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road.

“Featuring all the hits you know and love from the epic film, it’s a show definitely not to be missed,” said the Spotlight Theatre.

The cast bringing Grease to you are aged from 5 to 29.

And they will put on their very own spectacular version of the show from Saturday May 7 to Saturday May 14.

You can grab your tickets, costing from £9, now by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/spotlighttheatre

For more information you can call 07887 895982.

“Don’t miss out.