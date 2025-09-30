Get guffawing at Ha Ha Harborough

One-man-band Duncan Oakley

Another big night of comedy awaits when Ha Ha Harborough returns this month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to the stage for the popular stand-up night at Harborough Theatre on Saturday October 25 will be Duncan Oakley, Charmian Hughes and Danny Strachan.

Most Popular

With musical skills that would easily fit into many rock acts, one-man-band Duncan Oakley performs an infectious mix of musical comedy and stand-up with one of his trusty guitars by his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan has been a musician since the age of six and has performed on the UK comedy circuit since 1999, appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, on BBC Radio 4 and at many summer festivals. He was voted English Comedian of the Year in 2015 and Midlands Comedian of the Year 2016.

With an eye and ear for the silly, rude, playful and downright irritating occurrences of life, Duncan performs regularly at some of the UK’s biggest clubs and festivals. The Yorkshire Post hailed his “leaping between stupidity and pure brilliance”.

Nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award in 2016, Charmian Hughes studied clowning under Philippe Gaulier and Theatre de Complicite. But she found herself unable to uphold the mime vow of silence, and so ran away to play stand-up comedy clubs. She was nominated in the Best Comedy Show category at the Nelson Fringe Festival in New Zealand and has been a regular MC over the years at Glastonbury Festival for the Cabaret, Theatre and Maverick Tents. Bruce Dessau in the Guardian noted her “lovely surprises”.

And bold and unapologetic with a Jack the Lad swagger, Danny Strachan takes everything from childhood memories to adult struggles with a unique humorous twist.

The show is held together by resident MC Rob Colman.

The show starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.15pm.

Tickets cost £10 before fees. Visit wegottickets.com/event/657975 to book.