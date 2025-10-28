Get a kick out of Anything Goes at Kilworth

Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres

Cole Porter’s legendary musical Anything Goes will light up the stage at Kilworth House next summer.

A new staging of the classic show promises high-energy choreography, unforgettable tunes and all the glitz and glamour of Broadway.

Lee Proud returns as director and choreographer, with the same creative team that brought theatregoers recent successes including 42nd Street, Singin’ in the Rain, and Hairspray.

Set aboard the luxurious ocean liner S.S. American, Anything Goes is a madcap musical comedy brimming with mistaken identities, romantic entanglements and high-seas hijinks.

Part of a promotional image for Anything Goes

When nightclub singer Reno Sweeney boards the ship bound for London, she finds herself in a tangled web of love triangles, disguises, and outrageous schemes involving a lovestruck stowaway, a debutante, her eccentric fiancé, and a gangster posing as a minister. With its witty dialogue, dazzling dance numbers and a score packed with Cole Porter’s most beloved songs – including I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top, Friendship and the show-stopping Anything Goes – the comedy masterpiece is widely regarded as one of the best Broadway musicals.

The show will run for 48 performances between June 23 and August 2.

Kilworth House Theatre is one of the UK’s most picturesque open-air theatres, situated within the grounds of Kilworth House Hotel. Known for producing high-quality productions, the theatre brings together talented artists and a loyal audience.

Tickets for the show are now on sale. Visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk or call 01858 881 939 to book.