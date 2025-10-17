Furry-tail fun in store at Corby panto

Members of the cast of Beauty and the Beast

Shimmering sets, outrageous costumes, magic and mayhem await in this year’s pantomime at The Core at Corby Cube.

Following last year’s huge success, the award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment are back with Beauty and the Beast, which promises to be another smash hit when it runs from Friday December 12 to New Year’s Eve.

The cast stars Rhian Lynch as bookish Belle, Samuel Wright and Elliot Coombe as Dame Betty Bon Bon and her comedic son Idle Jacques, Justine Marie Mead who is ready to be booed at as The Enchantress, Jonathan Houlston and Michaela Murphy as the vain Gaston and his besotted sidekick La Fool, and, last but not least, Gabriel Phelan as the Beast.

Families will find out if true love will conquer all, if the curse of the Enchantress will ever be broken, and if Betty Bon Bon will drop a clanger.

The Core director Joe Flavin said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with Little Wolf Entertainment again this Christmas. They always bring so much energy, humour and heart to their shows, and Beauty and the Beast is set to be another hilarious pantomime for all ages. We can’t wait for audiences to join in the fun at The Core this December!”

Alan Bowles, Little Wolf co-founder and producer, added: “We are delighted to be bringing the magical tale as old as time to The Core at Corby Cube this Christmas. Beauty and the Beast is full of the mayhem, slapstick and fun which are always as part of a Little Wolf panto, as well as some moments of real magic and genuine spectacle.

“Once again, we’ve assembled a hugely talented team both on stage and off stage, who are waiting in the wings to bring the show to life. Whether it’s cheering on Belle and Betty or booing Gaston and the Enchantress, it is going to be a pantomime to remember.”

Call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com to book.