Full line-up announced as Shambala marks 25th anniversary

The festival takes place at a secret country estate (photo: George Harrison)

The wildly creative Shambala festival has revealed its full line-up ahead of its return to a site near Market Harborough this summer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romare will deliver a DJ set masterclass, fusing his signature mix of jazz, funk, soul, and global rhythms. Distinctive UK grime artist Manga Saint Hilare and genre-melting turntablist DJ Yoda also joins the pack, along with New Zealand’s electronic powerhouse Lady Shaka. UK breakbeat legends Freestylers and bassline veterans Dub Pistols will also face off in a titanic soundclash.

Other additions include Nubiyan Twist Soundsystem, which promises a brass-heavy, sunshine-soaked performance, and Daraa Tribes will bring their electrifying fusion of ancestral sounds and Saharan Blues. Folk-punk troubadour Grace Petrie and Berlin-based jazz-rap breakout Sorvina also join the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron Records, a music tech initiative addressing the music business’s gender imbalance, will take over The Next Stage to spotlight cutting-edge artists inda Flo, Em Williams, LCN and ohmydais. The lineup also bridges nearly a century of generations, including viral 80-year-old Benju virtuoso Ustad Noor Bakhsh at the top end, and eight-year-old DJ prodigy Youngalist at the other.

These new additions join heavy-hitters Digable Planets (a UK festival exclusive), chaotic post-punk favourites Fat Dog, fast-rising Manchester DnB MC OneDa, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly and East End storyteller Hak Baker, all announced in February.

The festival will also host spoken word performances from Lemn Sissay and Vanessa Kisuule, and a dose of political satire and activism with Led By Donkeys. Longtime Shambala favourite Jess Thom (aka Touretteshero) will also host a cabaret celebrating disability culture, creativity and resistance.

For the movers and shakers, there’ll be dance workshops in a variety of styles (hip hop, salsa, Bhangra) ahead of Saturday’s fancy dress carnival, themed ‘pun intended’. Shambala’s wild twist on Olympic sports, the Shambolympics, also makes a comeback. And The Healing Meadow returns in full bloom, hosting daily yoga, breathwork, gong baths and massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marks 25 years since the first Shambala, which takes place at a secret location near Harborough.

Chris Johnson, Shambala’s director and co-founder, said: “We started as a bunch of 100 mates in a field, with a farmer’s trailer for a stage. It's been an amazing journey and life experience – a privilege to be part of a radical community who know how to have a wild time and stand up for what matters in this crazy world. This year we will celebrate 25 years in style, with stacks of exciting changes. Expect an adventure!”

Visit ww2.theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/shambala-2025/10058401 to book.