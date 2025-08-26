Free guided tours of fascinating ancient landmark in Kibworth

Kibworth Harcourt Mill. (Photo: Silvia McMenamin)

Free guided tours of a fascinating ancient landmark in Kibworth are being offered as part of the latest round of Heritage Open Days in our area.

The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) is offering the tours of the structure, which is not normally open to the public.

Kibworth Harcourt Post Mill, at Windmill Farm, in Kibworth Harcourt, is the the last surviving post mill in Leicestershire, and is now looked after by the SPAB.

Harborough District Council (HDC) said the Grade II* listed windmill and scheduled ancient monument, in Langton Road, was rarely open to the public other than for National Mills Weekend in May and Heritage Open Days in September. Participants on the guided walks will learn all about the history of the mill, see its historic machinery and spot mysterious ancient graffiti and ‘protection marks’ daubed on its interior.

Buildings and venues across the Harborough district will be throwing open their doors as part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, between Friday, September 12, and Sunday, September 21. There is a total of 12 free activities and events in the area that people can take part in during the festival.

The other activities include discovering the origins of Foxton Locks, uncovering the myths of a Masonic temple, taking a peek behind the scenes at Harborough Theatre and exploring medieval church gargoyles and local archaeology test pits.

The Foxton Canal museum will be open on Wednesday, September 17. The museum tells the story of the gigantic Foxton Boat Lift which once operated at Foxton Locks, the famous staircase of 10 locks climbing up the hillside, and lives associated with Foxton Locks. No booking is required for the event.

Visitors will also be able to take a tour inside the Symington Building in Market Harborough as it undergoes a programme of renovation and restoration works. Tours of the former Victorian corset factory will take place on Saturday, September 13, and Saturday, September 20. Visitors will be able to see photos and film from the archives and hear about the corsets that travelled the globe. Pre-booking is required.

Tours of the windmill will take place on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday September 21. Pre-booking is required.

Councillor Jo Asher, HDC’s cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “The programme of fascinating things to do locally gets better with each passing year. I encourage people to explore the wonderful venues and places that the Harborough district has to offer. It’s your chance to try new experiences all at no cost.”

More information can be found on the Heritage Open Days website.