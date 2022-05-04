First Great Bowden Music Fest to be held since Covid restrictions were lifted will be held this summer

The first Great Bowden Music Fest to be held since Covid restrictions were lifted is to go ahead this summer. Photo by Peter Crowe.

The first Great Bowden Music Fest to be held since Covid restrictions were lifted is to go ahead this summer.

The much-anticipated celebration of music will take place across six action-packed days from Tuesday July 5 to Sunday July 10.

The organisers say this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever with an extra evening concert on the Tuesday as well as five coffee and chamber music concerts.

And this year it will star guest artists from as away as the United States, Romania and Switzerland to give it a truly international flavour.

Music Fest chairman Tim Blades said: “It’s been a tough couple of years.

“We have found ways around it with online concerts and restricted audiences, but the Music Fest is back live and we have ambitious plans which we are sure our audiences will love.

“There will be guest artists from Switzerland, Romania and the United States, and an opening night concert belatedly celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth,” said Tim.

“Music Fest favourites such as ‘Friday Night is Musicals Night’ and the Harborough Big Band return and there will be a Gala closing concert.

“We have also increased the number of coffee concerts to five and they will take place every day except Tuesday.”

All of the concerts will be staged at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Great Bowden.

Evening concerts will be starting at 7.30pm – although the closing show will begin at 6pm.

Coffee concerts start at 12.15pm.

Tickets for the evening concerts are £15 (12-18s - £5, Under 12s – free) while the coffee concerts are £8 (Wednesday and Sunday Coffee Concerts are free).

And on top of that concert-goers and music fans can also snap up a special Fest season ticket for £75.

You can buy your tickets at Welton’s store in Great Bowden or online at www.greatbowdenmusicfest.com/what-s-on (online bookings are subject to an admin charge).